Man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in Eastfield, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for CCTV footage in connection with an ongoing investigation.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and released on bail in connection to reports of suspected indecent exposure in Easfield on April 27 between 2pm and 4.40pm.

Police are appealing to residents with CCTV, from the Eastway round-a-bout to the traffic lights at Priory Place, on Southwold and Pindar Road, and inform them of anyone behaving suspiciously in that area at the time.

Contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and quote reference 12190075941 when providing information.

