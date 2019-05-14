Man charged after appearing 'heavily intoxicated' with four young children in Filey

A man has been with charged with three offences after members of the public raised concerns to police officers in Filey.

Concerns were raised for four young children who were in the company of a male who was thought to be heavily intoxicated on Sunday May 5.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police, said: "Initially a PCSO tried to engage with the male who became obstructive and abusive so further police assistance was requested.

"Police tried a number of times to engage with the male in an attempt to establish the full facts and to not upset the children involved.

"The male failed to listen to reason and continued to be abusive to officers, as a result of the this the male was arrested and taken to custody."

The incident on Murray Street, Filey, was witnessed by many people and police are now reassuring members of the public that their actions the safety and welfare of the children was paramount.

The children were safeguarded on this day back to family and relevant help has been requested for the future.

The man, charged with three offences from this incident, will attend court in June.