Man charged with four offences following crash involving police vehicle on A64 near Malton

A 41-year-old man has been charged with four offences after a crash with a police vehicle on Saturday.

The crash involving a police vehicle happened at around 10am on Saturday, March 2 on the westbound carriageway of the A64.

A car was spotted on the A64 near Scarborough at around 9.30am and officers began to track the vehicle as it travelled, believing that the vehicle contained a person wanted in connection with armed robberies in the south of England.

At around 10am, a black SUV hit the police car near Malton before flipping on to its side. Both vehicles were travelling in the same direction at the time.

The man, the only person in the car, was taken to hospital with suspected abdominal injuries and the two police officers were uninjured but attended hospital for a check-up.

In a statement North Yorkshire Police said: "The man arrested following a collision involving a police vehicle on the A64 near Malton on Saturday March 2 has been charged with four offences in relation to the collision.

"The 41-year-old man is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on April 4 charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police, driving using an expired licence and driving with no insurance.

"The man remains in police custody and is due to transfer into the custody of another police force in connection with ongoing investigations in the south of England."