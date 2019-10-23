Man charged with murder of Whitby man named

A man charged with murder following the death of a man in Whitby has been named by police.

Michael John White, 40, of Coach Road, was initially arrested and released on bail in connection with the incident to allow further investigations to take place.

Following more enquiries, a decision was made to charge White with murder on Friday, October 18.

The charge was accepted by the CPS and he was remanded to appear at York Magistrates Court on Saturday October 19 where the case was sent to Leeds Crown Court.

The victim, Kirk William Harland, 46, of Whitby, was found at the bottom of a staircase of a flat at the Esplanade on September 29.

He suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition before dying in hospital two weeks later.

Mr Harland’s family is currently being supported by specially-trained officers.

White appeared at Leeds Crown on Tuesday October 22 for a brief hearing.

No charges were put to the defendant and no details of the alleged offence were read out in court.

White was remanded in custody until November 14 when a plea and trial preparation will take place.

If the case goes to trial, it will take place on March 30 next year and any trial is expected to around five days.

Mr Harland’s family say he was known locally as ‘Captain’

They have urged anyone with information about his death to come forward and help the police.

If you have any information about the incident that happened at the Esplanade, Whitby which you have not yet shared with detectives, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Scarborough CID.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident number 12190182584.