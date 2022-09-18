Man has life-threatening injuries after attack on Eastborough, Scarborough

Officers attended a report that a man had been assaulted on Eastborough at around 9pm on Saturday September 17.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This morning (Sunday) an area of the pavement outside The Cockpit restaurant was cordoned off.

The scene on Eastborough where a man was attacked.

On its Facebook page, The Cockpit said: “Unfortunately last night we had an assault outside the restaurant.

“If anybody was walking by or anybody inside that has not already been questioned or saw anything, get in touch with [police].

“All of our staff are okay, thank you for the messages today!”

If you witnessed anything, were involved in the incident, or have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area around the time of the incident, you are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police as a matter of urgency. Call 101 and quote reference 12220166855.