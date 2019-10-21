Man hit over the head with a rock during attempted robbery in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are today appealing for witnesses and information about an attempted robbery in Scarborough last month.

The incident, which occurred on Dean Road at around 9pm on Friday September 13, involved a male suspect attempting to rob a man on his way to a takeaway.

The victim was hit over the head with a rock during the incident and had concussion for several days and minor cuts to his ear.

Officers are appealing for information about the suspect of the attack, who police desrcibe as a white male in his early 20s, 5ft 9in tall, of slim build with slight growth of a beard and short hair.

He was wearing trainers grey jogging bottoms, a grey t-shirt with a black logo on the front and a black hoodie over the t-shirt. He had his hood up at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Daniel Martin or email daniel.martin@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Those who wish to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-16092019-0443.