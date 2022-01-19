A man has been treated in hospital following a "nasty" attack at Scarborough's Sanctuary Bar. (Photo: Google Maps)

The "nasty" assault saw a "group of men" attack another man inside and outside of Scarborough's Sanctuary Bar on St Nicholas Street at around 2am on Sunday January 16.

The victim's injuries were so severe that he was taken to hospital to receive treatment.

North Yorkshire Police believe a group of men, thought to be in their 20s, were involved.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for information and are keen to hear from anyone who can help establish the full circumstances, especially witnesses.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Megan Smith.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected]

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220008422.