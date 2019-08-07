Man injured following assault at Crown Tavern pub, Scarborough

A man has been assaulted at a pub in Scarborough.

The incident took place at the Crown Tavern around 6pm on Saturday July 20 and involved a man being assaulted in the outside seating area. The assault has left the victim with injuries to his face.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for PC1997 FORSYTH . You can also email Matthew.Forsyth1997@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190132313.