Man left with serious injuries to his face after being assaulted in Eastfield, Scarborough

A man has suffered serious injuries to his face after being assaulted in Eastfield.

The incident happened on Saturday June 15 between midnight and 12.30am on Westway, in the area between the High Street shops and Holme Hill areas.

A man and woman in their twenties have been arrested and released on police bail.

Several witnesses have already come forward however officers are keen to speak to anyone else that witnessed the incident.

In particular they are looking to trace a woman that intervened and possibly stopped the assault.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Pete Day. You can also email peter.day@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190107397.