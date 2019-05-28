Man pleads guilty to string of offences following A64 police chase

A man has appeared at York Magistrates' Court following a police chase on the A64 between Scarborough and Scampston.

Kyle Nathan Lee Johnson, of Hudson Close, Wetherby, has pleaded guilty to assault, common assault, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The 29-year-old has been remanded into custody and will appear at York Crown Court for sentencing on June 18.

He was arrested on Sunday evening, following the disturbance at the Crow's Nest caravan park near Filey and subsequent police pursuit along the A64.

A woman who was also arrested with Mr Johnson, will appear at Scarborough Magistrates' Court next month.

The 31-year-old, from Leeds, has been charged with: four counts of assault by beating and using threatening / abusive words or behaviour.

