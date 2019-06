A man has been punched in the face in Peasholm Park.

The incident happened on Friday, 31 May when the man was approached by another man he didn't know at around 2.40pm.

Police are looking to speak to anyone who witnessed the violence or was in the area at the time.

Anyone who can assist the investigation should call 101 and ask for PC Axcell or collar number 772.

Alternatively email John.Axcell@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 12190097969.