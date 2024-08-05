Man sentenced to two years nine months after 'horrendous' rape in Scarborough pub

Szczepan Zenon Malczewski

A man who raped a terrified young woman in a pub toilet in Scarborough has been jailed for two years and nine months.

Szczepan Zenon Malczewski, aged 38, from Eastfield, was sentenced on Friday, August 2, at York Crown Court after previously admitting carrying out the stranger rape and sexual assault by penetration.

He was also placed on the Register of Sex Offenders indefinitely.

The incident happened at the town centre pub at around 10.40pm on Tuesday May 7 this year.

The victim, who is aged in her early 20s, had been drinking in the pub with her friends before they left to go home.

Malczewski followed the victim into the toilets and would not let her leave.

He later admitted forcing himself on her for around 10 minutes despite the victim’s repeated calls for him to stop.

Uniformed officers were called to the scene soon after and arrested Malczewski nearby.

The victim received immediate specialist care and support from the police and other partner agencies such as the Sexual Assault Referral Centre.

Detective Constable Nick Burton, from Scarborough and Ryedale CID, led the stranger rape investigation.

He was able to piece together the evidence gathered at the scene, including forensics and crucial CCTV footage from the communal area of the toilets.

DC Burton said: “This particular CCTV footage clearly showed Malczewski’s movements and behaviour in the build-up to the incident, along with his aggressive demeanour towards the victim when she was helped out of the toilets by concerned staff members.

“She had suffered an horrendous attack and was in a state of collapse shortly after Malczewski ended the ordeal.

“The evidence against him was overwhelming. Ultimately, he admitted in police interview that the victim had not given her consent at any stage and that he felt ashamed when he saw the CCTV footage of his aggressive behaviour towards her after the attack.”

DC Burton added: “The victim has been courageous throughout and I truly hope she can take strength from the sentencing knowing her attacker has rightly been imprisoned and will be closely monitored by law enforcement authorities for the rest of his life.

“It is also important to stress that when such harrowing incidents do occur, North Yorkshire Police and our partner agencies will do everything we can to support victims and bring offenders to justice.”

Reporting sexual offences and seeking professional support

Make a report to North Yorkshire Police via their website or call 101, option 4 and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, always dial 999 for an emergency response.

Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) – Victims who would prefer not to go direct to the police and are not in immediate danger, can contact Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), on 0330 223 0362, email [email protected] or go to www.bridgehousesarc.org/

You can also contact the Supporting Victims in North Yorkshire at www.supportingvictims.org or call 01609 643100.