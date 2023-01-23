Man suffers broken collar bone after being stamped on and punched during late-night attack in Scarborough

The incident occurred at around midnight on Saturday January 14, on St. Thomas Street.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital for treatment after recieving a broken collar bone whilst being punched and stamped on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect is described as a white man, around 26 years old, 5ft 11in tall and of stocky build. He had dark hair and a dark beard and was wearing a dark top with a half zip on the front, and blue jeans.

A man has been hospitalised after recieving a broken collar bone on a night-out in Scarborough.

If you witnessed the incident or have any other information that could assist the investigation, email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12230011053

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The incident was reported on to North Yorkshire Police on January 19.