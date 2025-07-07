Man suffers fractured ribs and punctured lung during Scarborough assault
It happened at roughly 5.37pm on Friday June 6 on Blands Cliff on Foreshore Road, when a man was assaulted resulting in a fractured rib and punctured lung.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.
“Email [email protected] if you can help, or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Liberty Ashton, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”
Quote reference 12250107336 when passing on information.