Man suffers injuries to his face following early morning assault in Whitby after car damaged – as police launch CCTV appeal
A man has been assaulted and suffered injuries to his face after damage was caused to a vehicle in Whitby.
The man in his fifties was assaulted outside Poundland on Flowergate in Whitby after some minor damage was caused to a silver-grey vehicle which was parked on Silver Street.
Officers said that the victim suffered injuries to his face, including cuts and swelling, following the attack at around 9am on Friday October 22, 2021.
North Yorkshire Police have now released CCTV images of man they want to speak with following the assault.
Despite conducting extensive enquiries, collating CCTV and circulating the man's image with neighbouring police fores, officers have been unable to identify the man.
They are now urging members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV stills.
Anyone with any information about the man’s identity is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Anya Hanbury 417 or email [email protected]
Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote police reference number 12210226522 when passing on information.