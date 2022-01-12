Do you recognise this man? Officer are appealing for information about his identity.

The man in his fifties was assaulted outside Poundland on Flowergate in Whitby after some minor damage was caused to a silver-grey vehicle which was parked on Silver Street.

Officers said that the victim suffered injuries to his face, including cuts and swelling, following the attack at around 9am on Friday October 22, 2021.

North Yorkshire Police have now released CCTV images of man they want to speak with following the assault.

Despite conducting extensive enquiries, collating CCTV and circulating the man's image with neighbouring police fores, officers have been unable to identify the man.

They are now urging members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV stills.

Anyone with any information about the man’s identity is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Anya Hanbury 417 or email [email protected]

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.