Man thrown from his motorbike in Pickering assault

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a man being thrown from his motorbike after a car hit the bike’s rear wheel.

The incident on Kingfisher Drive, Pickering, occurred on Sunday June 23 at 7.30pm.

The stretch of road was closed for two hours while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.

Arrests have been made in relation to the offence and suspects have been bailed pending further enquiries.

The rider of the motorbike sustained minor injuries.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about the driver of the vehicle, a gold-coloured Jaguar X Type.

"We are also appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Katie Walker.

You can also email Katie.walker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190113354.