Men arrested after dog poisoned at fracking site

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of poisoning a guard dog at Kirby Misperton.

A 42-year-old man was arrested by police officers at 1.30pm on Monday in Kirby Misperton on suspicion of administering poison to an animal (an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006), and causing criminal damage to an animal.

A 61-year-old man was arrested on a bus at Tadcaster Bus Station at 2.50pm on suspicion of causing criminal damage to an animal, in connection with the same incident.

Police were informed that a number of pellets had been thrown over the fence into the hydraulic fracturing site yesterday morning. A guard dog at the site had eaten some of the pellets, been sick and collapsed. The dog was taken to a vet for treatment.

Several pellets were seized from the site. A caravan parked on Habton Road, Kirby Misperton, was searched as part of the investigation.

Both men have been released on bail, with a condition to stay away from an area around the site gates, as enquiries continue.