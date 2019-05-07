Men attacked in racially aggravated assault by group of men and women in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a racially aggravated assault that occurred in Scarborough.

The incident on St Thomas Street occurred a little before 4am on April 6 and involved two groups of people.

A group of men were approached and assaulted by another group of around five or sixpeople, men and women. Two victims, both local men aged 19 and 21, sustained minor facial injuries during the assault.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, appealing for information from anybody who saw the incident, was involved in it or knows the identity of those involved.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Stanyon. You can also email ben.stanyon@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190061531.