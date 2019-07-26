Men cautioned by police after being found in possession of two wild birds in Seamer

Two men have received police cautions after being found in possession of two wild birds whilst in Seamer.

North Yorkshire Police Rural and Wildlife Crime Officer Graham Bilton and RSPCA officers seized two caged goldfinches from the men who admitted to the illegal possession and control of the wild birds.

LATEST NEWS: Man whose body was found in sea near Bridlington is named



After examination, the birds were found to have recent damage to their plumage and were behaving in an agitated manner.

Experts advised their behaviour showed they had recently been captured from the wild.

Under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, it is an offence to be in possession or control of any wild bird.

However, police have seen a number of instances of goldfinches being trapped and sold.

PC Graham Bilton said: “All wild birds, their eggs and nests are protected by law within the UK with very few exceptions.

"Despite this, a small number of individuals still deem it acceptable to kill, injure or take birds from the wild.

"North Yorkshire is particularly rich in native fauna and flora and North Yorkshire Police are committed to combating wildlife crime which has such a detrimental impact on our county.

“Thankfully these two goldfinches have now been released back into the wild where they belong.”

North Yorkshire Police have a number of specially trained Wildlife Officers and members of the public are encouraged to report any concerns regarding wildlife to the police by calling 101.

LATEST NEWS: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after jumping into North Yorkshire river to cool down