Natasha was last seen on May 21

A woman who has been missing from the Hull area since Tuesday, May 21, may be wild camping in Scarborough or Filey say police.

The search continues for missing Natasha, 23, who was last seen in the Marfleet area of Hull.

Natasha is described as around 4ft 11in tall, with long blonde hair that may be tied up. She may be travelling with an older man.

At the time of her disappearance she is believed to have been wearing baggy blue trousers, a blue jacket with striped detailing, a Tommy Hilfiger shirt and white trainers.

It is possible that Natasha is wild camping in the Scarborough or Filey area and police are appealing to anyone who may have seen her to contact them urgently.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who may have seen Natasha, including hikers and residents in rural areas, to contact them.