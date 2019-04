Figures from North Yorkshire Police show the number of drivers that were recorded speeding over the four-day bank holiday weekend.

From Friday April 19 to Monday April 22, over 30 vehicles were observed by safety cameras travelling on North Yorkshires ‘A’ roads at over 100mph.

A spokesperson said: "Speeds at this level are totally inappropriate and show a total disregard for the safety of our roads or other road users.

"These motorists are currently in the process of being dealt with."