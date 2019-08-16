Mountain bike stolen from driveway in Malton

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a theft that occurred in Malton.

It happened on Hawthorn Avenue, at around 4.20pm on August 9 when a ladies mountain bike was stolen from the front driveway of a property.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about a white male wearing a base ball cap, green t shirt and dark jogging bottoms who was seen in the area at the time.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Louise Neville-Beck or email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also pass information to the independent crime charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-12082019-0098.