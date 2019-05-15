Mum's heartbreaking tribute to North Yorkshire teenager who died after taking MDMA

The mum of a 15-year-old girl who collapsed and died on Saturday night has said she has been left "absolutely heartbroken."

Leah Hayes collapsed in the Applegarth car park, Northallerton, and later died in hospital.

Leah Heyes

North Yorkshire Police believe that Leah had taken the drug MDMA - also known as ecstasy or a "bomb" - prior to collapsing.

Leah Heyes' mum, Kerry Roberts, has paid tribute to her "thoughtful, beautiful girl, who was much loved."

“Leah was my best friend. She was fun, bubbly, and had a great sense of humour.

“I'm absolutely heartbroken to have lost my beautiful girl. No words can describe how much she will be missed and the enormous gap she has left in our lives.

“She will be truly missed more than words can say. I love you always," she said.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, a boy aged 17 and a man aged 18. Both have been released while under investigation.

https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/news/crime/death-of-leah-heyes-police-appeal-for-mobile-phone-footage-and-information-1-9767532

https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/news/crime/15-year-old-girl-who-collapsed-and-died-after-taking-ecstasy-named-by-north-yorkshire-police-1-9765798

