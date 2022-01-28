New police inspector: “I want to play my part in making this part of the East Riding a nicer place for everyone to live”

Inspector Beadman said part of proactive policing is engaging with the communities to try to understand their concerns.

Recently appointed Inspector Andrew Beadman also said he is is keen for everyone to feel heard, no matter where they are in the region.

Covering a huge area of the East Riding from Spurn Point to Sledmere and Bainton to Bempton, the Bridlington Neighbourhood Policing Team works down the coast, over the Wolds and in the area’s towns.

Insp Beadman has spent 19 of his 21 years’ service working in the East Riding – in Goole and Beverley – but for the past two years he worked as a Detective Inspector in Hull CID.

He said he is delighted delighted to move back into neighbourhood policing in the East Riding.

Insp Beadman said: “While levels of crime in the East Riding remain relatively low, towns and villages do have their own issues, such as anti-social behaviour and drugs issues. However, we have already been working hard to instigate initiatives to tackle these issues.

“Anti-social behaviour is, generally speaking, the younger generation coming together and causing issues.

“The impact of these incidents on residents and our communities should not be underestimated and I want to ensure people know and understand just what we are doing to combat ASB.

“We are running operations to deal with anti-social behaviour, but we are also looking at trying to get youth organisations in our area together and look at a more joined-up approach to engaging young people.

“I want to play my part in making this part of the East Riding a nicer place for everyone to live.

“It’s about stability and consistency and I plan to be here to make that happen.

“I really want to hear more about the issues that matter most to our residents, whether that is anti-social behaviour or anything else.

“Ring us and tell us.”

Insp Beadman was also keen to point out that it is not just the area’s towns that should be focused on.

He added: “Our area is beautiful and it is a real privilege to work all across it, but it is important to recognise that rural crime is a big issue.

“Hare coursing and machinery thefts still occur, but we are fortunate to have the Rural Task Force in our area.

“They have had a huge impact all across the East Riding, in particular in our area with Op Seabird gaining national recognition for protecting marine wildlife and seabirds up and down our coast.