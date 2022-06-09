No misconduct action against Humberside Police force officers despite hundreds of complaints

There were 507 complaints about officers in Humberside Police in the year to April 2021. Photo: PA Images

The Police Federation said the actions of a small proportion of officers from some forces should not harm the police’s reputation.

However, the figures come in the wake of a number of high profile cases of police misconduct and criminal behaviour nationally.

Home Office figures show there were 507 complaints about officers in Humberside Police in the year to April 2021.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But none were referred to the official disciplinary process, launched when an officer is deemed to have a case to answer for misconduct or gross misconduct.

Overall, no action was taken in 92% of complaints.

A small number of allegations involving actions that do not amount to misconduct but fall short of expectations of police behaviour led to reflective review proceedings or performance reviews.

The complaints in 2020-21 involved 379 Humberside police officers – an officer can be subject to more than one allegation and an allegation can involve multiple officers.

Across England and Wales, 14,393 official complaints were made against police officers.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which investigates the most serious police misconduct allegations, said an investigated case may not always lead to a finding of misconduct.

“There are a range of options including organisational or individual learning, providing an explanation, or providing an apology,” a spokesperson added.

“These are all designed to have a range of options to resolve the complaint.