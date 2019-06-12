"No need for violence" - Scarborough News readers react to news McDonalds staff member threatened

Yesterday we shared the news that police were investigating after a female member of staff at the McDonalds on Huntriss Row had been threatened by a drunk customer.

Readers reacted on social media to the news saying the behaviour was "unacceptable" and suggesting the fast food restaurant should have a permanent police presence.

The McDonalds restaurant on Huntriss Row in Scarborough. PIC: Google

Philippa Baddley wished the staff member well, saying: "Hope the staff member is okay, no one deserves to be treated like that!"

Neil Beeston praised the staff at the outlet and said the behaviour was unnecessary.

He said: "No need for violence. I've been in when on holiday and the staff have always been good."

Juliet Lomax echoed Mr Beeston's sentiments, adding: "No one should go to work be threatened."

The incident took place around midnight on Monday May 6 in the McDonalds restaurant on Huntriss Row in Scarbororough.

A female member of staff was threatened with violence by a drunk man who was complaining he had not received his food.

North Yorkshire Police said: "The suspect entered the restaurant in the company with three other men, before becoming verbally abusive towards the female assistant manager when frustrated that he had not received his food.

"The man then started to throw food across the restaurant, and was approached and asked him to leave numerous times.

"The male man then threatened to assault the assistant manager and her harm, as well as cause damage to property."

On Facebook, Kathy Ronson suggested anti social behaviour in the restaurant was a common problem and it should have a permanent police presence.

She said: "From walking through town regularly of an evening, they could do with a permanent police officer here - this is not a surprise!"

Officers now want to speak to the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have important information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 762 Sophie Milner or email Sophie.Milner@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also pass information to independent crime charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190081364 when passing on information.