North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service wants to recruit a permanent Chief Fire Officer

North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is launching a recruitment process to find a permanent Chief Fire Officer for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Julia Mulligan wants an inspirational leader to bring a new approach to the delivery of fire and rescue services across the county that can deliver real and sustainable benefits for the public, shaping and securing the future of the service.

Applications are being invited from across the country from those at Assistant Chief Officer level or above with experience of Gold Command.

Julia said: “This is a very exciting time for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and an opportunity to make a real difference for the people and communities of North Yorkshire helping them to stay safe and feel safe.

“We have a committed and passionate workforce, and a strong base from which to innovatively develop the Service.

“The successful candidate will be instrumental in shaping and delivering this future, modernising delivery and infrastructure, and leading the introduction of innovative response and preventative practices.”

Andrew Brodie is currently serving as the interim Chief Fire Officer after being appointed on secondment from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

He took up the role, which was for a period of up to 12 months, in January.

Julia said it was important to now provide certainty for the future:

“Since the transfer of governance of North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to me as the Commissioner, my priority has been to assess the challenges faced and how we move forward to ensure a strong and sustainable future for a service that keeps us safe and feeling safe,” she said.

“I believe it is important we have a permanent Chief Fire Officer to lead the dedicated firefighters and fire service staff through the period ahead.

“They will reach out to partners and communities to bring the service to the table in new ways and be truly ambitious about how the service can contribute to reducing vulnerability and supporting people in need.”

Click here for full details of the role and how to apply.

Applications are open until Monday June 24 at 9am.