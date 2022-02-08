North Yorkshire Police and Fire precept agreed for 2022-23 - here's what you will pay

Commissioner Zoë presented her precept proposals to Police, Fire and Crime Panel which yesterday (Feb 7) approved the plans unanimously.

What it will mean for taxpayers, from April 1

The policing precept will rise by 3.69 per cent over the 2021/22 level – an average increase of £10 per year for a Band D property.

Zoe Metcalfe.

The fire and rescue precept will rise by 1.98 per cent over the 2021/22 level – an average increase of £1.47 per year for a Band D property.

For the police precept, among the specific ways the money will be invested by the Chief Constable

34 additional officers allocated to the customer contact centre to improve the service to the public

13 additional officers to support neighbourhood policing teams across North Yorkshire and York

9 additional officer and staff posts to raise standards and improve the quality of engagement with victims of violence against women and girls.

10 additional officers to strengthen and grow the roads policing team and support the strategy to reduce deaths and injuries on the area’s roads.

In the survey, nearly two-thirds of residents supported an increase in the police precept of over 1.99 per cent with four in ten accepting an increase of £10 or more.

For the fire and rescue precept, seven in ten supported an increase of up to £1.47.

Commissioner Zoë said: “I know these are difficult times for families and individuals across North Yorkshire and York so I have tried to balance the pressures on household finances with the need to continue to ensure we give North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue the resources to keep us safe and feeling safe.

“The increase in the precept will allow us to deliver on having more police officers on our streets and support efforts to tackle violence against women and girls, but with other financial pressures increasing it means there will be a continued need to collaborate and develop further efficiencies while protecting communities.

“I continue to call for fairer funding for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.

"Ministers need to do more to recognise the challenges faced for communities as diverse and sparse as North Yorkshire and York.