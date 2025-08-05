North Yorkshire Police are looking for wanted man Leon Frater, 23, of no fixed address but has been living in the Scarborough area.

Mr Frater is wanted for failing to comply with notification conditions issued at court after he pleaded guilty to indecent exposure earlier this year. A police spokesperson said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him and as part of our enquiries we are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now, to contact us. “Mr Frater also has connections to the Stockton-on-Tees area. “If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call us on 101. If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website. “If you have an immediate sighting of him or know where he is now, please call us on 999. “Quote reference 12250139573 when passing on information.”