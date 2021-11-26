Police patrols are set to be increased in Scarborough to reassure the public.

North Yorkshire Police will begin night-time awareness and reassurance patrols this evening, Friday November 26, to help increase the safety of women and girls in the run-up to the festive period.

Officers said residents on a night out will see an increased visible presence of police officers, PCSOs and Scarborough Council's Community Safety Officers on Falsgrave Road and in the town centre.

Police Constable Charlotte White, who has co-ordinated the operation, said: "The awareness and reassurance patrols are designed to highlight the importance of the safety of women and girls in the night-time economy in Scarborough.

"Together with the council’s Community Safety team, we are actively engaging with the licensees, door staff and staff members of pubs and bars about the importance of providing a safe environment."

The increased patrols fall during North Yorkshire Police's 'Proactive Fortnight' – a two-week crackdown on county lines drug dealers, those involved in cross-border and rural crime, dangerous drivers and increasing the safety of women and girls on nights out.

It also comes a day after the United Nation’s 'International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women', which is followed by 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

Constable White continued: "Crucially, this includes raising awareness about the behaviour of a small minority of men who actually or potentially pose a risk to women and girls.

"When such concerning behaviour is flagged-up to the police, we will execute our powers to stop and search these individuals and carry out arrests if necessary.

"More than anything, we want all the people of Scarborough and visitors to feel safe while enjoying everything a night out in town has to offer during the festive season and beyond."