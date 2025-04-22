North Yorkshire Police launch appeal to find wanted Scarborough man

Connor Taylor, 28, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate Connor and North Yorkshire police are now appealing for the help of the public to find him.

The police believe that Connor could be in Scarborough. He also has links to Leeds and Hull.

If you have an immediate sighting of Connor, please call 999.

Please do not approach him.

If you have any other information as to Connor’s current whereabouts, call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference number 12250062468 when providing any information.