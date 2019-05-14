North Yorkshire Police make second arrest in Leah Heyes, 15, investigation

North Yokrshire Police have made a second arrest in relation to the investigation into the death of Leah Heyes.

Last night [May 13]. an 18-year-old man was arrested and interviewed by officers investigating the circumstances of Leah's death.

He has since been released while under investigation.

The 17-year-old who was arrested previously has also been released while under investigation.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Police believe Leah, 15, had taken the drug MDMA - also known as ecstasy or a "bomb" - prior to collapsing in the Applegarth car park in Northallerton on Saturday.

15-year-old girl who collapsed and died after taking ecstasy named by North Yorkshire Police