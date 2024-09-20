North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman following theft at Shoe Zone in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft from a shop in Scarborough.

The incident happened at Shoe Zone on Westborough earlier this year, but new footage has become available.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: "Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of woman following a theft at Shoe Zone in Scarborough

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Katie Hicks.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240101812 when providing any details regarding the incident.