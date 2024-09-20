North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman following theft at Shoe Zone in Scarborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened at Shoe Zone on Westborough earlier this year, but new footage has become available.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: "Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Katie Hicks.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240101812 when providing any details regarding the incident.