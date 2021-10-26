Officers said they are particularly concerned with "ongoing issues" in Pickering and Kirkbymoorside.

Paul Gibson-Hodges, Neighbourhood Policing Team Sergeant, said: "Ryedale Police are aware of the ongoing issues with youth-related antisocial behaviour in the Pickering and Kirkbymoorside area, and will be engaging with and taking positive action against anyone who causes issues to visitors and residents alike."

Antisocial behaviour can include rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour; littering or drugs paraphernalia; street drinking; animal problems; trespassing; and nuisance calls according to North Yorkshire Police.

North Yorkshire Police said they are concerned with incidents of antisocial behaviour in Ryedale.

Sergeant Gibson-Hodges continued: "Parents, do you know where your children are and who they are with? If not, why not? They are your responsibility, even if they are not at home."