One person arrested in Scarborough town centre during patrol to target anti-social behaviour

One person has been arrested following a proactive patrol to target anti-social behaviour in Scarborough town centre.

Scarborough's Community Impact Team have spoken to a number of people and issued one dispersal order during the patrol.

North Yorkshire Police urge the public to report anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

A spokesperson said: "Based on community intelligence, a number of people have been spoken to and an arrest has been made.

"A dispersal authority has been authorised again for today, so far, 1 dispersal has been issued.

"North Yorkshire Police continue to urge the public to report anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

"You can attend the Police Station, call 101 or call the ASB reporting line 01723 383646."