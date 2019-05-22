Paedophile Paul Disney jailed for abusing children in three countries

A predatory paedophile has been jailed for eight years for sexually abusing children in several countries over “many years”.

Paul Francis Disney, 56, originally from the Scarborough area, sexually assaulted seven children - boys and girls, all aged 10 or under - in North Yorkshire, Spain and Vietnam.

Most were about six years’ old and Disney’s wicked campaign of abuse spanned at least ten years, said prosecutor Ian Mullarkey.

He said Disney abused one child while holidaying in Spain after persuading the victim’s family to let him babysit.

His search for young victims also took him India and Vietnam where he visited orphanages. In Vietnam, he took indecent pictures of four children aged about six.

Police in North Yorkshire arrested Disney for his crimes there and he was released on bail, but then he fled back to Vietnam, added Mr Mullarkey.

They tried to extradite him, but then he reappeared in the UK and was arrested at Cardiff Airport.

Disney, whose last address was in Vietnam, was charged with 16 counts of child-sex offences including four counts of indecent assault, four of downloading indecent images of children, and eight of taking indecent photos of minors. He ultimately admitted all charges after legal arguments were resolved regarding his crimes in Vietnam.

He appeared for sentence on Friday following a protracted legal case in which he had to be rearraigned on some of the charges, entering guilty pleas about a week before a trial was due to be held.

Some of his victims took their place in a packed public gallery to see Disney finally get his punishment.

Disney’s barrister Andrew Finlay told the court: “There’s no denial (that Disney has) a sexual interest in children. It has its roots in long-standing difficulties he’s had in forming relationships with people.”

Mr Finlay said “social isolation” may have contributed to Disney’s wicked crimes, adding: “Most of the travelling he has done has been abroad and often on his own.

“He’s lost his accommodation in the UK and obviously lost all contact with his family. His offending… has brought him to rock bottom, having lost everything and everyone in his life.”

He said there was no denying that Disney was a danger to children and even the defendant conceded that.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC said that because of the “scale, span and extent” of Disney’s offending, which he described as “acts of sexual depravity spanning many years”, it was “inescapable that I consider you anything other than a dangerous offender”.

Disney was given an eight-year jail sentence with an extended two-year period on licence when he is finally released from jail.

Mr Stubbs said Disney would have to serve two-thirds of his sentence behind bars and would only be released when the Parole Board considered it safe to do so.

Disney was also made subject to a sexual-harm prevention order to curb his internet activities and contact with children and slapped with a five-year foreign-travel ban which will take effect when he is released from prison. He was also placed on the sex-offenders’ register for life. In addition, he was made to pay £880 compensation to one of his male victims, who is now an adult.