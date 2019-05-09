Parked BMW car damaged in Eastfield, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a car that was damaged while parked in Scarborough.

A red BMW 3 series had three of its tyres damaged on Dale Edge, Eastfield, between 7pm on May 4 and 10am on May 5.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, appealing for information about youths that were seen in the area of Dale Edge on the evening of May 4.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190082279.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.