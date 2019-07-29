Pedestrian left with serious injuries after collision in Malton

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car which did not stop at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened around 1.45am on Sunday July 28 on Railway Street in Malton.

The 47-year-old female pedestrian was taken to hospital with a fractured ankle and bruising.

Police describe the vehicle as a small car and said it did not stop at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has information or dash-cam footage which would assist officers with their enquiries is asked to dial 101 and ask to speak to Jamie Lord or email Jamie.Lord@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Please quote reference 12190137684 when passing on information.