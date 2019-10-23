Police appeal after ATM is stolen in Pickering

Police are appealing for information after an ATM was stolen in Pickering.

At around 1.58am on Wednesday 23 October, the Force Control Room received reports of an ATM theft at the Post Office on Market Place.

It appears that the offenders have forced their way into the Post Office and forcibly removed the ATM before leaving the scene.

Extensive police enquiries remain ongoing to trace the suspects.

North Yorkshire Police would ask anyone with information that could assist the investigation to please get in touch by calling 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190195599 when passing on information.