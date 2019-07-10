Police appeal after crash involving parked car in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to a collision that occurred in Scarborough on Sunday.

MORE NEWS: Met Office issue warning for thunderstorms in Scarborough - here's what you need to know



The incident happened around 4.30pm on Sunday July 7.

Police said: "A silver Skoda Fabia collided with a parked car on St. Thomas Street. The Skoda then drove away from the scene down North Marine Road, where it was subsequently stopped by police.

"A woman local to Scarborough is currently under investigation."

As part of their investigation, officers are appealing to witnesses to get in touch.

If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Liam Cromack. You can also email liam.cromack@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk quoting police reference number 12190122905.