Police appeal after quad bike stolen in Scarborough

Police in Scarborough have today asked for help to identify the two men in these CCTV images.

Officers want to speak to them following the theft of a quad bike from Castlegate on May 12 2019.

Police said: "We appreciate the images are not facial, but they are the only available images of the men.

"Officers hope that someone might recognise the men from their posture or clothing."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 12190085276

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.