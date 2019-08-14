Police appeal after Scarborough church broken into and vandalised

A church in Eastfield has been burgled, police say.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the alleged burglary which took place at some point between 6pm on Monday August 12 and 8.30am on Tuesday August 13 at the Church of the Holy Nativity on Westway in Eastfield.

Police say thieves gained entry into the church, stole food items from within the building and caused damage to the property – namely spray painting the church steps.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are asking anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time to come forward.

Those with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC David Williamson, or email David.Williamson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent crime charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190148761.