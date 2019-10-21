Police appeal after victim left with cuts to the face following assault in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police are today appealing for witnesses and information about an assault in Scarborough last week.

The incident occurred on Grosvenor Crescent at about 3.50pm on Friday, October 18.

The victim was treated by ambulance staff at the scene and suffered both cuts and bruising to the face.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to establish the full circumstances surrounding the assault.

In particular, they are appealing for information about a potential suspect who fled from the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 20 years of age, 5 feet 10 inches in height, with short, brown cropped hair.

He had distinguishing recent scratches to his face, and was wearing dark clothing, with trainers. It is thought that he left in the direction of Ramshill Road.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact PC Jessie Landers via 101, option 2 or Jessie.Landers1169@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Those wishing to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190192654 when giving information.