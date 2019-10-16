Police appeal after woman, 19, is punched in the face and pushed into pond in West Square, Scarborough

A 19-year-old woman has been punched in the face and pushed into a pond in Scarborough.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information about the assault which happened at West Square between 4pm and 5pm on Tuesday October 15.

A 28-year-old man was arrested and has been released under investigation.

Police are asking for the public’s help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call 101, select option 2, and ask for Sylvia Matla or email sylvia.matla@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190190909.