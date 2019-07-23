Police appeal following alleged dog attacks which led to cats being killed in Barrowcliff, Scarborough

Police in Scarborough are appealing for information about alleged dog attacks against other animals in the Barrowcliff area.

North Yorkshire Police have received one report but have been made aware that there may be others that have not been reported.

It’s believed that incidents have been happening since the start of June including the death of a number of cats.

A spokesperson from the force said: "We are appealing to anyone who has not yet come forward to report an incident, in particular, anyone who may know who owns the dog or dogs and anyone with any visual evidence of the attacks occurring, such as video or photographs.

"We understand the incidents have caused concern in the local community and are appealing to local people to come forward with any information to enable us to investigate further.

"We will be working with Scarborough Borough Council’s Dog Warden team and will use joint powers between both law enforcement teams based on the information we receive."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Nathan Stuart. You can also email nathan.stuart@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190133162