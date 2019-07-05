Police appeal following criminal damage to door on Falsgrave Road, Scarborough

Police are appealing for witnesses and information about an incident of criminal damage that occurred in Scarborough.

It happened on Falsgrave Road between the junctions with Scalby Road and Seamer Road between 4pm on Friday June 28 June and 9.30am on Tuesday July 2.

It involved the door to a local business being damaged.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, officers are appealing for information about how the damage has been caused.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Stanyon. You can also email ben.stanyon857@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190119000.