Police appeal for information after burglar climbs into Scarborough home through kitchen window
A burglar entered a Scarborough home through a kitchen window and stole cash, police say.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 11:03 am
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 12:12 pm
North Yorkshire Police say an offender gained entry to a residential property on Phoenix Drive in Scarborough, between 12.45pm and 3.15pm on Tuesday October 26.
The individual is believed to have entered through a kitchen window and stole an amount of cash.
If you have any information regarding the incident, or have any CCTV footage of the area at the time, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote: 12210229334.