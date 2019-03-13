Police appeal for information over missing Yorkshire man

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help them find a man who has gone missing in Yorkshire.

Stephen Peckitt, 47, from Sherburn, Ryedale, has not been seen since he left his home at 5.15pm on Tuesday, March 12.

Mr Peckitt left his house in his silver Ford Mondeo.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers are concerned for Stephen’s welfare and are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact us as a matter of urgency."

Mr Peckitt is described as 6ft 8in tall and of slim build with very dark brown hair, glasses and facial stubble.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a dark collared polo shirt, black waist length waterproof coat and rigger boots.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, press 1 and pass information on the control room, quoting reference number 12190045208.

Police announced on Wednesday March 13 that Mr Peckitt had been found safely.