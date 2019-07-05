Police appeal for witnesses after man sustained "serious facial injuries" in Eastfield assault

North Yorkshire Police are today appealing for witnesses and information about an assault in Eastfield in which a man sustained "serious facial injuries".

The incident happened on Westway in Eastfield in the area between the High Street shops and Holme Hill on Saturday June 15 between midnight and 12.30am.

Police said: "The victim sustaining serious facial injuries.

"A man and woman in their twenties have been arrested and released on police bail."

Several witnesses have already come forward however officers are keen to speak to anyone else that witnessed this incident, in particular a female that intervened and possibly stopped the altercation.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Pete Day or email peter.day@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can also pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190107397