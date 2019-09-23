Police appeal over car crash in Scarborough in which one vehicle failed to stop

Police in Scarborough have issued an appeal for information regarding a collision in Scarborough.

The incident happened near the Crown Tavern pub at the junction of Park Road and Stepney Road on Thursday September 19 at around 3.45pm.

It involved a silver BMW 730D and an unknown dark coloured hatchback with two men inside.

Police say the dark hatchback then failed to stop going westbound towards Sixth Form College.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 12190174234.